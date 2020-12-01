Pc guy thinking of a console for once.

Half seriously thinking of getting a console since I've had no dice on an rtx 3080 so far and I find myself just using the x360 pad for games more and more on the pc while graphics gains seem, but for raytracing, to be getting less and less on the PC. That uncanny valley is real.



I always preferred the Xbox pad to the ps one (I bought a $200 PS4 slim with Spiderman bundle in late 2018 as I really wanted to play it but haven't touched it yet....). Those two things worry me about trying a new console.



I also like that console online play is much more difficult to really cheat in and that their community tends to last better for games.



I would probably grab an rtx 3060ti or 3070 still to keep a nice rig around for mmo's and work. My monitor is an older 4k60 with gsync so it would necessitate turning settings down a bit which I don'timd so much.



After hearing about the performance of Spiderman remastered I am tempted to get that with Spiderman morales. I have always loved Spiderman games.



I'm torn as I bought a bunch of new upgrades for my pc early this year thinking Ampere was coming in March. It feels strange to think of going lower end for just the GPU for it now.



Random ramblings, but has anyone tried a ps5 who has a decent pc rig? I find myself wanting to upgrade and maintain a gaming pc less as I get older and I find myself playing games less on the pc over time. Also enticed more since the consoles offer 60FPS modes finally. 30 or below isn't playable for me.



I think I'm a little burnt out on pc gaming since I don't play any current mmo (the one I'm a backer for and I'm testing won't launch until 2022 I'm sure). That's really the only genre that ties me to the pc since I just play Battlefield 4 still for an fps.



P. S. Is the ps5 covered by best buys holiday returns policy? I feel like I won't be happy unless I try it but I don't want to get stuck selling it if I don't like it.