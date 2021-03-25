PC glitches after several hours

I’m on the most current windows update. Nvidia gpu with updated drivers.

This PC is used as my Plex server. It runs 24/7. If I’m physically using the computer, it’ll run fine for hours on end without issue. When I shut the monitor off, the Plex server runs for days or weeks on end without issue. But, if I turn the monitor off and go back to it like 6 hours later (or two days later or any amount of time more than a couple hours), once I turn the monitor back on it takes like a minute to get a display and then it’s super slow and buggy to the point it has to be restarted (which also freezes and takes like 3 minutes).

Any ideas what could be causing this? I’ve tried everything I can think of, kinda at my wits end with this issue. It’s super annoying having to restart every time I want to use the PC, especially since we use Plex a ton and it’ll kill whatever video my kids are watching when I have to restart.