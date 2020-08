I noticed some people stated that they prefer a desk + monitor for PC gaming over a home theater because they like to be up close to the screen and/or prefer having a desk. The games I mostly play on PC are first or third-person "shooters" (I said "shooters" because they can be first-person "walking simulators" as well). What do you guys think? To me it seems that a mouse and keyboard on a desk is more comfortable than having to somehow place them on your lap while on the home theater.