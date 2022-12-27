PC gaming is the only gaming market to experience growth in CY 2022

GamesIndustry.biz has released their annual report of the video game market for calendar year 2022, and the numbers show that every market experienced the expected decline except for PC. PC gaming saw a 1.8% growth in revenue while the console market receded by 4.2%. Mobile gaming was even worse with a 6.2% loss. This comes as commenters across social media lament the few high profile duds of the year like The Callisto Protocol and Gotham Knights, once again raising the infamous question, "Is PC gaming dying?"