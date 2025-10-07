  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
PC Games Hardware tests 180 GPUs from 2009–2025, RTX 5090 2477% faster than HD 5870

1759799085850.png

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/pc-game...m-2009-2025-rtx-5090-2477-faster-than-hd-5870
 
I loved my HD 5870. One of the few times where ATi (AMD) was on top of Nvidia. Need AMD to get back in the game and start knocking Nvidia down a few notches!
 
