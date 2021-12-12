PC game prices higher than consoles lately

Anyone notice that PC games don't drop in price as much or as fast as the console games nowadays?
Cyberpunk has been $10 on consoles (now $5 @ gamestop) for a while now. It was ~ $30 with the last PC sales.
Assassins creed is similar. Right now $15 for consoles. Never hit close to that price for PC.
Why is this happening?
