PC game prices higher than consoles lately

Anyone notice that PC games don't drop in price as much or as fast as the console games nowadays?

Cyberpunk has been $10 on consoles (now $5 @ gamestop) for a while now. It was ~ $30 with the last PC sales.

Assassins creed is similar. Right now $15 for consoles. Never hit close to that price for PC.

Why is this happening?
 
Retailers can set games to whatever price they want. (most of the time), prices on digital products are controlled by the publishers. Also, there is no inventory to manage with digital items.
 
