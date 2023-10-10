PC error not resuming cleanly from sleep, restarting - i9-12900kf + ddr5 6400 ram and MSI z690-a Unify with 1000 watt psu? bios issue?

Lately i seem to be getting a lot of issues with the computer on pressing the power button to resume from sleep with my setup.

I dont overclock, i have most turbo settings if not all on auto, i have the cpu volts fixed however at 1.255 llc6 adaptive setting, the ddr is xmp and auto, which comes out at 6400.
(auto avx, auto Pcore, E-4.0ghz, Ring-4.1ghz, PL 241watt )

The psu is a 1000 watt evga SuperNova Platinum ; Windows 11 latest build, have ran things like sfc scannow etc

Im not sure if there is just a setting that is causing this in the bios, or some other issue.

I think the specific bug code was Windows failed to resume from hibernate with error status 0xC0000001 (its coming from sleep not hibernation however)

Anyone ran into this?
 
