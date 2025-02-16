PC doesn't post and I am at a loss.

This is very weird because I have tweaked my ram many times in the past, sometimes messing up and cmos clear always fixed it. At some point when updating bios in the past, which obviously resets the settings, I stopped overclocking my ram and stuck with XMP because I could no longer be bothered. But for some reason the tweaking bug bit me now I decided to "lets max out my old workhorse again". After getting the ram speed and main timings right my focus was on getting TRC and TRFC down and overdid it. Computer did not boot. No big deal I thought, I'll just reset the cmos like always and try again. Took my PC apart to find the jumper and... no dice. That is strange, maybe I didn't have a good contact with the pins and tried to reset it again. No change.

I have done everything that I can think of, disconnect the battery, leave it for an hour, try to reset the cmos again. No dice. I have tried with just one ram stick, both slots on my ITX mobo, and I tried to do it with both sticks. No change. Symptoms are: RGB lights turn on, fans spin, PSU fan spins, there is a signal arriving to my monitor so GPU is awake but obviously shows just black screen. Keyboard lights do not turn on. To turn it off I have to do it forcibly by holding the power button. For shits and giggles I took ram sticks out completely and turned the PC on. Obviously it wont work but I did it just to see if something, anything, changes in the boot process. No, exactly the same symptoms. WTF..?

I am seriously at a loss here. Did I just fry my ram? Or accidentally fry my mobo by some miracle? Memory controlled on my CPU decided to go pop? None of those should happen, not after being a little bit too optimistic on secondary ram timings and failing anyway.

My PC is oldish, 5700X, Asrock B450 ITX board, Gskill Ripjaws V 3600 C16 ram which are Samsung B-die and I know from experience they overclocked really well in the past, used to have 3800 CL16 and good secondary timings.

I do not have any spare parts anymore as they now live new lives in my nieces PC's but in next few weeks I will visit my friend and he has some old Hynix chipped ddr4 3200 sticks that I can loan for troubleshooting but right now I am PC:less. Fucking hell. Until that time, does anyone have any insight what the hell just happened and what I should check next?
 
How much vSOC voltage were you pushing into the CPU? How much RAM voltage?

For Zen 3 I'd feel comfortable no more than 1.35v VSOC 24/7, but some boards on auto push it way higher and if you're doing 1.5v+ the CPU will likely degrade over time. Samsung B Die (with good airflow) can easily handle 1.6v - 1.7v.

So if voltages weren't too high I would lean on the motherboard.
 
For Zen 3 I'd feel comfortable no more than 1.35v VSOC 24/7, but some boards on auto push it way higher and if you're doing 1.5v+ the CPU will likely degrade over time. Samsung B Die (with good airflow) can easily handle 1.6v - 1.7v.

So if voltages weren't too high I would lean on the motherboard.
SOC was at 1.15v still, I did not see the need to raise that yet. Ram voltage was at 1.45v, should not make B-dies even sweat yet.
 
SOC was at 1.15v still, I did not see the need to raise that yet. Ram voltage was at 1.45v, should not make B-dies even sweat yet.
3800MHz RAM @ 1.15v vSOC? Wow I'm impressed with that chip.

But yea most likely not CPU or RAM. My bet is the motherboard.
 
3800MHz RAM @ 1.15v vSOC? Wow I'm impressed with that chip.

But yea most likely not CPU or RAM. My bet is the motherboard.
Yup. My cpu played nice up to 3800. But if I try to go over then no. Or at least I always ran out of guts to push more volts to make it stable. 😅
 
Bios corrupted most likely. This is why I don't fiddle with memory timings anymore. Looks like that board doesn't have bios flashback so you will need to reflash the bios by some other means. Here's a link for an SOIC 8 pin programmer that can be clipped on the chip if there's clearance for it. Polarity of the 8 pin soic must be observed or the chip will instantly die. Once connected properly if the bios file can be dumped then you can most likely reprogram the binaries on the chip and fully recover the board unless the board is no longer functional for some other reason.
 
pull the power plug, pull the battery, hit the power button a few time, let it sit 5min. put it together and try again. if that doesnt get it going maybe bios is corrupt. does the board have usb flashback?
 
Bios corrupted most likely. This is why I don't fiddle with memory timings anymore. Looks like that board doesn't have bios flashback so you will need to reflash the bios by some other means. Here's a link for an SOIC 8 pin programmer that can be clipped on the chip if there's clearance for it. Polarity of the 8 pin soic must be observed or the chip will instantly die. Once connected properly if the bios file can be dumped then you can most likely reprogram the binaries on the chip and fully recover the board unless the board is no longer functional for some other reason.
I doubt I would go that lengths to save this. When I get the extra ram from my friend and testing them out turns out to be a bust, I guess it is time for AM5 upgrade then. Money is tight at the moment but 7600, Gigabyte ITX board and 32gb 6000mhz patriot viper venom ddr5 would be about 480€. Yes 7600 but it would be temporary until I can afford x3d cpu.
 
pull the power plug, pull the battery, hit the power button a few time, let it sit 5min. put it together and try again. if that doesnt get it going maybe bios is corrupt. does the board have usb flashback?
Done all that. No flashback. My motherboard is rather basic. ITX mobos are expensive as it is, even basic ones.
 
try doing again but pull the cpu too. then fire it up once without it in. give it a couple min, power off and put it back together.
 
try doing again but pull the cpu too. then fire it up once without it in. give it a couple min, power off and put it back together.
Turn on without cpu? I'll give it a try tomorrow. Right now I just want to relax and watch a movie, I have been googling about this matter for 8 hours now and my brain is about to have a meltdown. 😅
 
Turn on without cpu? I'll give it a try tomorrow. Right now I just want to relax and watch a movie, I have been googling about this matter for 8 hours now and my brain is about to have a meltdown. 😅
yup, sounds odd but its worked before. the board does the oh a new cpu thing and reconfigs the bios and it snaps it out of it. i get that. i have had a new mobo sitting here for 3 weeks because i dont want to deal with a situation like this...
also, when you reseat the cpu, make sure you put decent pressure on the center of the ihs as you lock it in. center pin contact can be an issue too and this helps.
 
yup, sounds odd but its worked before. the board does the oh a new cpu thing and reconfigs the bios and it snaps it out of it. i get that. i have had a new mobo sitting here for 3 weeks because i dont want to deal with a situation like this...
also, when you reseat the cpu, make sure you put decent pressure on the center of the ihs as you lock it in. center pin contact can be an issue too and this helps.
Not at all implausible good thinking.
 
how long have you waited after resetting CMOS... when I built my last PC, I was convinced the MB was DOA because it wasn't posting .... but I was just being too impatient as it took several minutes for the memory training to finish... I figured this out because I had left the PC on (thinking it wasn't posting ... mostly by accident) while I went to start a RMA on my wife's computer.. came back in 5~10 minutes and the computer was sitting on the bios setup screen as the memory training had finally finished while I was out of the room.
 
how long have you waited after resetting CMOS... when I built my last PC, I was convinced the MB was DOA because it wasn't posting .... but I was just being too impatient as it took several minutes for the memory training to finish... I figured this out because I had left the PC on (thinking it wasn't posting ... mostly by accident) while I went to start a RMA on my wife's computer.. came back in 5~10 minutes and the computer was sitting on the bios setup screen as the memory training had finally finished while I was out of the room.
Up to five minutes, estimate. I'll now leave it on for the duration of breakfast and morning shower. If nothing happens then removing the cpu is next on the chopping block.
 
yup, sounds odd but its worked before. the board does the oh a new cpu thing and reconfigs the bios and it snaps it out of it. i get that. i have had a new mobo sitting here for 3 weeks because i dont want to deal with a situation like this...
also, when you reseat the cpu, make sure you put decent pressure on the center of the ihs as you lock it in. center pin contact can be an issue too and this helps.
Pc didn't even try to boot with cpu off. Anyway, no change. Unless swapping the loan ram next weekend does not make any changes, I have to start writing obituary for this machine. 😭 Thanks for the help anyway, all of you.
 
Sorry to hear. Not all is lost though, now that you tested almost everything, it's probably only the motherboard which gave up. Try to obtain some used board to test CPU and RAM again. Unless different RAM will fix it when you test it next weekend.
 
Update. We tried memory, ryzen 1700 CPU and graphics card that my friend had in storage. No dice, so it must be the mobo... 😭 For good measure we also tried my GPU on his computer just to make sure it is okay, and thankfully it was. But still, shit... I kinda wished it would have been the CPU at worst, at least it would have been an excuse to get 5700X3D but now an AM5 upgrade seems to be the most sensible choice. Once I got the cash for it that is.
 
Update 2. Turns out that even my CPU is dead. For shits and giggles we tried it on my friends PC, he was interested in buying it as an upgrade for his 3600. His PC didn't boot after the swap. I have no idea what has happened in my PC but I'm starting to think my memory tuning had nothing to do with it if both motherboard and CPU give up the ghost at the same time. VRM fried and fried CPU too? PSU faulty?

*Edit* scratch that, he was just running an old ass BIOS version. We updated it and CPU is running fine, while at the same time making us feel very stupid... 😅
 
Overclocking can be more pain than joy. I used to be able to just push and push, soldered on volt mods, and worst case reset bios and it's a fresh start like restarting any pc game.
Maybe just because the power is getting higher and Silicom chips getting thinner, it's just too easy to burn stuff :(
I'll just overclock a little bit next time... I won't push it...
 
