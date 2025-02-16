PC doesn't post and I am at a loss.

This is very weird because I have tweaked my ram many times in the past, sometimes messing up and cmos clear always fixed it. At some point when updating bios in the past, which obviously resets the settings, I stopped overclocking my ram and stuck with XMP because I could no longer be bothered. But for some reason the tweaking bug bit me now I decided to "lets max out my old workhorse again". After getting the ram speed and main timings right my focus was on getting TRC and TRFC down and overdid it. Computer did not boot. No big deal I thought, I'll just reset the cmos like always and try again. Took my PC apart to find the jumper and... no dice. That is strange, maybe I didn't have a good contact with the pins and tried to reset it again. No change.



I have done everything that I can think of, disconnect the battery, leave it for an hour, try to reset the cmos again. No dice. I have tried with just one ram stick, both slots on my ITX mobo, and I tried to do it with both sticks. No change. Symptoms are: RGB lights turn on, fans spin, PSU fan spins, there is a signal arriving to my monitor so GPU is awake but obviously shows just black screen. Keyboard lights do not turn on. To turn it off I have to do it forcibly by holding the power button. For shits and giggles I took ram sticks out completely and turned the PC on. Obviously it wont work but I did it just to see if something, anything, changes in the boot process. No, exactly the same symptoms. WTF..?



I am seriously at a loss here. Did I just fry my ram? Or accidentally fry my mobo by some miracle? Memory controlled on my CPU decided to go pop? None of those should happen, not after being a little bit too optimistic on secondary ram timings and failing anyway.



My PC is oldish, 5700X, Asrock B450 ITX board, Gskill Ripjaws V 3600 C16 ram which are Samsung B-die and I know from experience they overclocked really well in the past, used to have 3800 CL16 and good secondary timings.



I do not have any spare parts anymore as they now live new lives in my nieces PC's but in next few weeks I will visit my friend and he has some old Hynix chipped ddr4 3200 sticks that I can loan for troubleshooting but right now I am PC:less. Fucking hell. Until that time, does anyone have any insight what the hell just happened and what I should check next?