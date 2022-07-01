PC deteriorating, first random freezes that kept increasing in frequency, then all types of BSOD's, and now not bootable. Help me pinpoint the culprit

Okay so this is an older build of mine. About 10 years old I think. It is this build actually:It is an 2700K CPU based build in an Asus maximus iv extreme mobo. It is running windows 8 Pro. So like I said in the title the machine first started freezing (locks up) and you had to restart to get it back. I didn't think much of it because it was occasional (like one time in 3 months or something like that). It then started giving me BSOD every few days. A BSOD with a different error each time so it wasn't consistent. Sometimes after you reboot it after a BSOD, it refuses to boot to windows and the recovery wizard often tried to fix disk error and try automatic repair. Taking out the disk and putting it back helped sometimes. Shutting down the whole PC for few minutes also helped. That's why I thought It is a disk problem at the beginning and I imaged the OS drive and saved the image copy in a different disk. All disks I'm using are ssd's. When BSOD's started to increase in frequency I loaded the image into a different new drive and installed this new drive as my new OS drive hoping that the issue will go away. Well, it didn't it. I usedto help analyze the BSOD's. Like I said it was a different error each time so whocrashed didn't give a really helpful answer. I don't have access to its logs now but I remember it was saying that it could be malware causing this or memory corruption or disk errors. I tested the memory (32GB) with memtest64 and no errors came up. I stress tested the system with intel burn test (Maximum RAM) and it passed 2 loops. Now the pc won't boot to windows, it will stop at the windows logo or in automatic repair screen. I tried connecting the OS drive to different SATA ports but it didn't help. I lastly decided to try to run a fresh installation of windows. I made 2 bootable USB drives, one with windows 8 pro and another with windows 10 pro. Guess what ? The machine will boot the USB drive and I will get to the initial windows setup screen, but after you select the language and location and hit next, it just starts saying starting setup and stays there forever. This is with both USB drives. I changed the USB port but it didn't help. Okay I think I mentioned everything. I can boot into BIOS and navigate it freely and see all my drives and hardware there.Now I'm thinking that it can't be anything but the motherboard. My little story leads to it. I really hate it when this happens and you end up having to buy a new mobo and install everything again. It served me well but it is 10 years. I think it is time for it to bite the dust!!! What do you think?