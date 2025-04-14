pc desk, sim racing

Hello everyone,
I'm using right now my pc desk, 34 kg empty, about 80 kg with the 65 inches TV on it ( as pc monitor)
My sim racing wheelbase is Simagic Alpha Ultimate (23 nm ) but I keep it at 60 %
Sometimes it's shaking the whole desk, depending on the car, track, etc.
Do you think, it would help if I go with some heavier desk?
Found one, 74 kg empty, massive wood, about 120 kg with everything on it.
Would reduce a bit the vibrations / shakes? 20 - 30 %?
Thank you.
