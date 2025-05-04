  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

PC Build Issue – No Display, Self-Rebooting, Debug LEDs Cycling B760M

C

CursedChico

n00b
Joined
Feb 15, 2025
Messages
7
PC Build Issue – No Display, Self-Rebooting, Debug LEDs Cycling


Here’s my current build:


  • PSU: MSI MPG A550BN ATX
  • Motherboard: MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-13400F (2.5 GHz)
    → These three components are new.
  • RAM: 32 GB Ballistix (2x16 GB)
  • Storage: I have 2 SSDs but haven’t installed them yet.
  • GPU: Sapphire (I forgot the exact model)
  • Monitor: GamePower (confirmed working with my laptop)

I removed one RAM stick to test, but the issue persists.
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-05 at 11.54.20 AM.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2025-05-05 at 11.54.20 AM (1).jpeg



Problem:


After installing the parts:


  1. On first boot, the system briefly shows a sequence of debug lights (white → red → black?) then automatically reboots.
  2. On the second boot, only the white, yellow, and green debug LEDs come on — and they stay on.
  3. There is no display output, either via HDMI or DisplayPort. The monitor stays in sleep mode.

I reset CMOS using a screwdriver on the JBAT1 pins as per the official MSI manual. I unplugged the power, shorted JBAT1 with the screwdriver for 10 seconds, then plugged back in and booted — but still no change.


I tried booting with and without a USB stick containing Ubuntu. When the USB is inserted, the final LED stays white, which according to the manual means “no VGA detected.”
When I remove the USB, the LED sequence changes slightly but still ends in green/white with no display.



Other Notes:


  • The PC was working earlier at the computer shop in "display mode."
  • I'm wondering: could something have been damaged during transport?
  • I’m using the cables that came with the PSU.
  • Unfortunately, I don’t have access to another monitor to test easily.
  • I tried both HDMI and DisplayPort, neither works.


Questions:


  • Why does the system reboot after the first power-on?
  • Could the issue be the GPU, PSU, or motherboard?
  • Is this a known problem with the MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4 and i5-13400F?

Any suggestions for what else to try?

https://download-2.msi.com/archive/mnu_exe/mb/PROB760M-PDDR4.pdf
 
Last edited:
Take out the video and all but one stick of ram, then see if the power light comes on. If it doesn't, try a different stick of ram. Do you have a spare video card to test it with?
 
Axman said:
Take out the video and all but one stick of ram, then see if the power light comes on. If it doesn't, try a different stick of ram. Do you have a spare video card to test it with?
Click to expand...
NO i dont have another video card. But green means no boot device but i cant see any video on display.
 
Update: I went again to pc shop. And again worked there!

I used my power cable so not about it. I guess 2 possibilities.

1- My display cable is broken.
2- At first setup, it works only via vga.

Because shop's monitor is vga. He uses vga to display, so it can give display. Wİthout ssd. I also put usb and could see ubuntu menu.

We could not test my display cable because he has vga . And my motherboard has vga but i think because of cpu, no integrated vga.

And there also hdmi did not work.

Before, in old system, hdmi was working with same cable. BUt not same system of course. it was amd before. But now i can use with that hdmi cable to laptop and it works.

What i can do is now to buy new display cable to see if really broken. If not-probably not-, i need vga monitor and vga to display changer.

I also read somewhere at first only via vga but i could not find it.

What do you think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top