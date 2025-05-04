PC Build Issue – No Display, Self-Rebooting, Debug LEDs Cycling B760M

CursedChico
PC Build Issue – No Display, Self-Rebooting, Debug LEDs Cycling
Here’s my current build:
- PSU: MSI MPG A550BN ATX
- Motherboard: MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4
- CPU: Intel Core i5-13400F (2.5 GHz)
→ These three components are new.
- RAM: 32 GB Ballistix (2x16 GB)
- Storage: I have 2 SSDs but haven’t installed them yet.
- GPU: Sapphire (I forgot the exact model)
- Monitor: GamePower (confirmed working with my laptop)
I removed one RAM stick to test, but the issue persists.
Problem:
After installing the parts:
- On first boot, the system briefly shows a sequence of debug lights (white → red → black?) then automatically reboots.
- On the second boot, only the white, yellow, and green debug LEDs come on — and they stay on.
- There is no display output, either via HDMI or DisplayPort. The monitor stays in sleep mode.
I reset CMOS using a screwdriver on the JBAT1 pins as per the official MSI manual. I unplugged the power, shorted JBAT1 with the screwdriver for 10 seconds, then plugged back in and booted — but still no change.
I tried booting with and without a USB stick containing Ubuntu. When the USB is inserted, the final LED stays white, which according to the manual means “no VGA detected.”
When I remove the USB, the LED sequence changes slightly but still ends in green/white with no display.
Other Notes:
- The PC was working earlier at the computer shop in "display mode."
- I'm wondering: could something have been damaged during transport?
- I’m using the cables that came with the PSU.
- Unfortunately, I don’t have access to another monitor to test easily.
- I tried both HDMI and DisplayPort, neither works.
Questions:
- Why does the system reboot after the first power-on?
- Could the issue be the GPU, PSU, or motherboard?
- Is this a known problem with the MSI PRO B760M-P DDR4 and i5-13400F?
Any suggestions for what else to try?
https://download-2.msi.com/archive/mnu_exe/mb/PROB760M-PDDR4.pdf
Last edited: