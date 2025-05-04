PC Build Issue – No Display, Self-Rebooting, Debug LEDs Cycling B760M

Update: I went again to pc shop. And again worked there!



I used my power cable so not about it. I guess 2 possibilities.



1- My display cable is broken.

2- At first setup, it works only via vga.



Because shop's monitor is vga. He uses vga to display, so it can give display. Wİthout ssd. I also put usb and could see ubuntu menu.



We could not test my display cable because he has vga . And my motherboard has vga but i think because of cpu, no integrated vga.



And there also hdmi did not work.



Before, in old system, hdmi was working with same cable. BUt not same system of course. it was amd before. But now i can use with that hdmi cable to laptop and it works.



What i can do is now to buy new display cable to see if really broken. If not-probably not-, i need vga monitor and vga to display changer.



I also read somewhere at first only via vga but i could not find it.



What do you think?