pc bottlenecked ?

hey guys I have a situation here and I don't know what to do ! this is my system gpu: GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti GAMING X 11G cpu: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Eight-Core Processor, 3700 Mhz, 8 Core(s), 16 Logical Processor(s) ram: 16gb 3000 Mhz ddr4 mobo:ROG STRIX B450-F GAMING screen: asus 144hz ok there is the thing, when I'm playing for example at rdr2 in ultra my fps is like around 20-30, but my cpu usage is at 13% and my gpu around 10% so I think its maybe more a setting then a bottleneck but what setting ? please help me and btw my screen is connected in my gpu with a displayport, I checked and my screen is set at 144 hz and my v-sync is activated and my cpu and gpu temp are around 40-50 celcius while I'm playing.