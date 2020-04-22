PC Boots only when I remove and reinsert a stick of ram

This is the strangest issue I think I've ever encountered. I recently moved my old pc into my dad's case because I upgraded. It worked for 2 months but now there's no video output, seems its not booting, but cant be 100% sure. I tried so many different things and accidentally discovered that every time I remove a stick of ram and reinsert it, the system will boot, but just one time. When I restart, same no video issue. Move a stick of ram, boot again. :|



Any idea? Does this sound like a short on the motherboard?



Gigabyte GA-H97M-D3H

Intel i7-4790k

16gb ddr3 1866