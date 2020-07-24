PC 4K 144Hz Monitor or TV OLED 4K 120Hz

Hello guys,



I am looking for 4K 120-144Hz Monitor for Work and Gaming with size between 43-65 inches.

I think 55-65 inches should be perfect but which model and product to choose.

Philips has a good VA 55 inch monitor.

LG has a perfect OLED 65 inch TV.

Alienware has a good 55 inch OLED monitor.

Samsung has G9 Odisey 49 inch monitor.

So what is yours opinion ?