Paypal Sold X.com Domain Back to Elon Musk

X.com is now back into the ownership of Elon Musk. The domain name was originally used for the online banking service founded by Musk before merging with Confinity and eventually becoming PayPal. No word on how much he paid, although there is speculation of the price being near $10 million as the comparable z.com domain sold for $6.8 million in 2014. No plans have also been announced yet, but maybe it'll lead to Musk starting his own gossip-based new site.
Apart from x.com, z.com and q.com, no other single-letter .com domain names are available to be registered and traded, according to Alan Dunn, the managing director of NameCorp, a Florida-based digital naming agency. Instead, they have been reserved since December 1993 by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), a US-based organization that coordinates elements of domain name use and global IP allocation.
