Paypal Sold X.com Domain Back to Elon Musk

M

monkeymagick

[H]News
Joined
Jun 22, 2008
Messages
480
X.com is now back into the ownership of Elon Musk. The domain name was originally used for the online banking service founded by Musk before merging with Confinity and eventually becoming PayPal. No word on how much he paid, although there is speculation of the price being near $10 million as the comparable z.com domain sold for $6.8 million in 2014. No plans have also been announced yet, but maybe it'll lead to Musk starting his own gossip-based new site.

Apart from x.com, z.com and q.com, no other single-letter .com domain names are available to be registered and traded, according to Alan Dunn, the managing director of NameCorp, a Florida-based digital naming agency. Instead, they have been reserved since December 1993 by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), a US-based organization that coordinates elements of domain name use and global IP allocation.
 
Gossip based news site, eh? Well if he's willing to pay me to submit such news items, fuck it, I'm game.

HEY ELON, HIT ME UP SOMETIME, BRUH, I'M AVAILABLE
 
<unpolished speculation>
Something for the Model X?

I've heard of him talking about PayPal not really deviating from his initial direction, bring X.com online to dominate electronic payments (internet banking)?
- Profits from X.com would likely be to finance as much as Musk can invest in, until his death... As in, here comes the other 100 gigafactories worth of capacity the world will need... Etc...
</unpolished speculation>

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

upload_2017-7-12_17-39-53.png
 
it'd be legit to own a 1 letter domain. I've been in the financial industry since mid-90s and remember x.com. I contemplated applying to the s.f. office but the job I had at the time paid better and COL in Texas was no where near SF levels. WFH wasn't really an option back then.
 
Jensen (to Elon): Ha! In 1000 years, your brain isn't going to be guiding life like mine!
 
