Patriot Viper Steel 4400

Supreme [H]ardness
- Sep 8, 2003
- 4,270
I recently purchased 2 sets of this ram ( https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144?Item=N82E16820225144 ) for my hopefully upcoming build with a z490 / 10900K obviously im just waiting for intel to release this stuff. Just wondering what timings I might be able to get using this @ like 4133MT/s and NOT 4400 (cause @ 4400 I might not get a cpu with a great mem controller to support that) so just wondering would something like CL15/15/15 31 @ 1.40v maybe possible?? obviously its b-die, and chances are it might be decent b-die, so im trying to figure out my options.. Thank you