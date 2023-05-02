Patriot SSDs not reporting their correct Serial numbers

Anyone ever see an SSD not report their correct serial number? Either that or Patriot was dumb enough to put the wrong number on the labels.



I recently rebuilt my TrueNAS with four Patriot P210s and then one starting throwing errors. I tried to find the bad one by serial only to discover the damn numbers on the label don't reflect what TrueNAS reports in the OS.



I even booted into a live CD and Linux reports the same numbers as TrueNAS.



Then I try to call Patriot to figure this out, nobody picks up. No return call. Been over three hours. I've experienced some bad customer service in the past. But man, this is up there.



Never again will I buy a Patriot product. This is nonsense.