Hey, new league today.



It's literally my first time playing this game, so if I'd love it if people wanted to connect and help a scrub!



"UnknownSouljer" on Steam "UnknownSouljer" on PoE through the connected account. Not sure if there is a [H] clan or what the deal is!



(And the main PoE thread is locked, and all the other PoE threads are also about their respective leagues. Yes I did a search before posting this thread.)