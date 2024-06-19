Patent hoarder sues Micron for up to $480 million for infringement — South Korean firm Mimir IP acquired the patents from SK hynix in May

sfsuphysics said: I'd go so far as to say that because the intent of patents is to protect an inventor to allow them time to recoup what they put into the invention, that patents should not be something that is transferable. Click to expand...

I disagree. This would seriously limit smaller business or individuals with regards to patents. What should happen is every remove from the original patent holder should have the time of the patent reduced by say half. As an example let's say a patent is originally good for 20 years. If the patent is sold, transferred or whatever the patent's life would then only be 10 years absolute. If the patent was 9 years old at the time of transference that would mean the patent would only be good for another year. If the same patent was sold or transferred at the 9.5 year mark it would no longer be valid as of the time of that transference since the max time of use would then have been 5 years. This does not mean that the patent would have expired 4.5 years retroactively.I think a system such as this would allow the patent system to work at least minimally like it was originally supposed to while cutting the feet out of patent holding companies and some patent trolls. Some sort of provision would also be required that the original company or person who came up with the patented item would be required to patent it rather than a patent holding company filing for the patent.