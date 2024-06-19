Patent hoarder sues Micron for up to $480 million for infringement — South Korean firm Mimir IP acquired the patents from SK hynix in May

"Non-practicing entities (NPEs) do not use the patents they acquire but often engage in litigation to profit from patent infringement claims. Industry officials and market observers usually regard NPEs as patent trolls, but the latter say they help to monetize patents, which spurs innovation. NPEs can also be considered as proxy weapons for actual patent holders to fight against their rivals.

In March 2023, Micron transferred over 400 chip-related patents to Lodestar Licensing Group, another NPE, marking its first such transfer since 2013. Similarly, Samsung transferred 96 U.S. chip patent rights to IKT, an affiliate of Samsung Display, in June 2023. These all appear to be moves to allow other companies to pursue litigation, without the original patent owners being directly involved.

The semiconductor industry has witnessed a series of legal disputes and patent transfers among major companies and this case underscores the rising number of patent disputes between NPEs and chipmakers. Notable examples include VLSI's lawsuits against Intel. VLSI is controlled by Fortress, a Softbank owned hedge fund. Daedalus Prime hit Qualcomm, Samsung, and TSMC for infringing patents originally received by Intel. TSMC has transferred over 50 U.S.-registered chip patents to Advanced Manufacturing Innovations, an entity that has not yet used the intellectual property or sued someone else... yet.

As with many such cases, it can take years to work through the details in various courts. While the potential damages against Micron may be as high as $480 million at present, the final result of such litigation is likely a long way off."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-ip-acquired-the-patents-from-sk-hynix-in-may
 
broken system set up to award people like this. "NPE's" if your not actively developing a product, you should not be able to patent it.
I'd go so far as to say that because the intent of patents is to protect an inventor to allow them time to recoup what they put into the invention, that patents should not be something that is transferable.
 
I'd go so far as to say that because the intent of patents is to protect an inventor to allow them time to recoup what they put into the invention, that patents should not be something that is transferable.
I disagree. This would seriously limit smaller business or individuals with regards to patents. What should happen is every remove from the original patent holder should have the time of the patent reduced by say half. As an example let's say a patent is originally good for 20 years. If the patent is sold, transferred or whatever the patent's life would then only be 10 years absolute. If the patent was 9 years old at the time of transference that would mean the patent would only be good for another year. If the same patent was sold or transferred at the 9.5 year mark it would no longer be valid as of the time of that transference since the max time of use would then have been 5 years. This does not mean that the patent would have expired 4.5 years retroactively.

I think a system such as this would allow the patent system to work at least minimally like it was originally supposed to while cutting the feet out of patent holding companies and some patent trolls. Some sort of provision would also be required that the original company or person who came up with the patented item would be required to patent it rather than a patent holding company filing for the patent.
 
so RAMBUS then? wasn't there business model Patent trolling for decades?
RAMBUS was a different case. The business model wasn't patent trolling. The company did attempt to have their patents used in standardized specs so they could file patent infringement suits later down the line and likely gain royalties as well. That didn't work out too well since the technologies they allowed to be used had to be license/royalty/whatever free. It's a pity the executives who came up with that plan weren't charged and thrown in jail for what they attempted to do.
 
i swear iv read Rambus made samsung pay them in a lawsuit and even won a judgment that samsung had to invest $1,000,000, a year at one point awful practice since they were a meme for only ever being a patent troll.
 
so RAMBUS then? wasn't there business model Patent trolling for decades?
Not quite.
RAMBUS developed the technologies, those technologies were then integrated by iEEE into a series of standards.
To then follow the standard you had to use RAMBUS licenses, and acquire them through some means.
Some companies tried to develop their own methods for conforming to the standard without using the patents involved with the actual standard but RAMBUS went ahead and figured out their own 2 or 3 different ways of doing it and patented those too.
RAMBUS does actually make chips though, and pretty darned good ones at that.
 
cept back in the early days. but iv actually seen them resurface in some segments. but smart moves to get your patents into the IEEE kinda like how aios were beholden to one company for awhile. but i hate to derail a thread thank you for actually informing me of how rambus wasnt just a pure patent hoarder and actually create something other then suing companies that wanted to create products.
 
