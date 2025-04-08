Patent document shows AMD started researching the use of neural networks in ray-traced rendering at least two years ago

erek
“Under the inauspicious name of 'United States Patent Application 20250005842', AMD submitted a patent application for neural network-based ray tracing in June 2023, with the rubber stamp of approval hitting in January of this year. The document was unearthed by an Anandtech forum user (via DSOGamingand Reddit) along with a trove of other patents, covering procedures such as BVH (bounding volume hierarchy) traversal based on work items and BVH lossy geometry compression.
The neural network patent caught my attention the most, though, partly because of when it was submitted for approval and partly because the procedure undoubtedly requires the use of cooperative vectors—a recently announced extension to Direct3D and Vulkan, that lets shader units directly access matrix or tensor units to process little neural networks.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...-ray-traced-rendering-at-least-two-years-ago/
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...-ray-traced-rendering-at-least-two-years-ago/