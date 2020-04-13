Patch Tuesday is tomorrow. Get your system locked down.

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,669
Hope it's a good one. Hope it goes smoothly this time.

"If you see an Optional update available (you can see one in the screenshot), DON’T click Download and install. You’ll be bit by those bugs soon enough.

Don’t be spooked. Don’t be stampeded. And don’t install any patches that require you to click “Download and install now.”

If there are any immediate widespread problems protected by this month’s Patch Tuesday — a rare occurrence, but it does happen — we’ll let you know here, and at AskWoody.com, in very short order. Otherwise, sit back and watch while our usual monthly crowdsourced patch watch proceeds. Let’s see what problems arise."

https://www.computerworld.com/artic...-is-tomorrow-get-your-system-locked-down.html
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
970
M76 said:
That's the fun part, you can never know.
Click to expand...
So in other words, they don't know there's actually going to be a problem this month and could be Chicken Littling us. (Or they could be right, of course.)
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,669
Isn't the large Windows 10 "2004" (or whatever it ends up being) update due pretty soon? Those large updates tend to be more screwy that normal patch Tuesday stuff.
 
B

Balkroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2011
Messages
250
I'm in on the preview release, and I've liked 19041 since I've had it, were some hickups where audio devices would stop working after being on for a certain amount of time and streaming/gaming , but they seem to have fixed it. Otherwise no complaints here.
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
4,601
1_rick said:
So in other words, they don't know there's actually going to be a problem this month and could be Chicken Littling us. (Or they could be right, of course.)
Click to expand...
That would be correct, ti is chicken-little crap. He has no evidence there's anything wrong, it is just to get clicks, which it has successfully done here. He's also basically the computer equivalent of an anti-vaxxer: "You don't need those security updates, all the problems they said have never come to pass!" Same idea as "You don't need a vaccine, you've never seen someone with the disease!" Yes, in both cases is it BECAUSE of the fix. If there's an exploit, and it gets fixed quickly and people widely apply that fix, you don't tend to see anyone develop malware to exploit it. After all, what good is making something that could infect only a tiny number of systems with?

I will NOT be listening to some random fear monger with no evidence. My systems, and all the system at work, will be patching themselves normally, just as they always do. It's not that I've never seen problems with patches, I've seen a few (as in less than 5) over the last decade that would affect certain configurations. Annoying, but no big deal, just roll back. What I've seen a lot more of is systems getting owned and in those cases, it is way harder to clean up than a simple rollback. To truly make sure they are secure, a nuke-and-pave is required.

Unless you are a security professional that takes the time to read the patch notes, check the CVSS of vulnerabilities, and see how that impacts your systems... just let patches auto install. For Windows, for your browser, for your games, for everything. The chances you get bit by a patch issues are way less than the chances you get owned or run in to a nasty bug (remember patches don't only fix security issues) by running old code.
 
D

David-Duc

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2010
Messages
1,122
Sycraft said:
Unless you are a security professional that takes the time to read the patch notes, check the CVSS of vulnerabilities, and see how that impacts your systems... just let patches auto install. For Windows, for your browser, for your games, for everything. The chances you get bit by a patch issues are way less than the chances you get owned or run in to a nasty bug (remember patches don't only fix security issues) by running old code.
Click to expand...
I guess you have never been hit with a patch that make ALL USB ports on the PC "failed to start", have you? Couple that with a new desktop that doesn't have a PS2 port anymore, you'll have tons of fun. Especially on a computer belong to a C level executive. Luckily the PC was domain joined so it was possible to enable RDP & remote to it without the key&mouse.

Not saying never update your Windows but always test the update first or back your PC up before updating it.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,583
Tuesday afternoon
Patches promised to me
Now they're on their way
Uptime doesn't matter to them
Why not choose Azure today?

Incoming calls to me
The fires are already here
Managers are asking me why
Desperate voices so dear
I want Microsoft to die.

I'm pulling at my hair, resume good to go
It's just the time of year to leave this silly show
So ready for Linux, java and open source love
If you'll just come with me you'll leave the ugly of

Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday afternoon
Patches promised to me
Now they're on their way
Uptime doesn't matter to them
Why not choose Azure today?

Incoming calls to me
The fires are already here
Managers are asking me why
Desperate voices so dear
I want Microsoft to die.

Evening has come to pass
The time of day doesn't last
Evening,…
 
