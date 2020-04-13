Patch Tuesday is tomorrow. Get your system locked down.

1_rick said: So in other words, they don't know there's actually going to be a problem this month and could be Chicken Littling us. (Or they could be right, of course.) Click to expand...

That would be correct, ti is chicken-little crap. He has no evidence there's anything wrong, it is just to get clicks, which it has successfully done here. He's also basically the computer equivalent of an anti-vaxxer: "You don't need those security updates, all the problems they said have never come to pass!" Same idea as "You don't need a vaccine, you've never seen someone with the disease!" Yes, in both cases is it BECAUSE of the fix. If there's an exploit, and it gets fixed quickly and people widely apply that fix, you don't tend to see anyone develop malware to exploit it. After all, what good is making something that could infect only a tiny number of systems with?I will NOT be listening to some random fear monger with no evidence. My systems, and all the system at work, will be patching themselves normally, just as they always do. It's not that I've never seen problems with patches, I've seen a few (as in less than 5) over the last decade that would affect certain configurations. Annoying, but no big deal, just roll back. What I've seen a lot more of is systems getting owned and in those cases, it is way harder to clean up than a simple rollback. To truly make sure they are secure, a nuke-and-pave is required.Unless you are a security professional that takes the time to read the patch notes, check the CVSS of vulnerabilities, and see how that impacts your systems... just let patches auto install. For Windows, for your browser, for your games, for everything. The chances you get bit by a patch issues are way less than the chances you get owned or run in to a nasty bug (remember patches don't only fix security issues) by running old code.