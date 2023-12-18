Pat Gelsinger's initials are etched into every 386 processor ever made

erek
[H]F Junkie
Maybe they can make a turnaround
“Gelsinger went on to co-author his first book about programming the 386 microprocessor, published in 1987. He was also the lead architect on the 486 processor, which was introduced in 1989. It is claimed that Andy Grove offered Gelsinger the lead architect role on the 486 to keep him from quitting the company. Meanwhile, the 386 had a lengthy run, with production of the processor continuing until September 2007.
Perhaps this longevity is one of the reasons that the Intel 386 CPU has garnered so much attention from Shirriff. The computer history buff reckons that it is “an important milestone,” and highlighted that there are “two interesting and completely different circuits that the 386 uses to implement an XOR gate.” Check out his top-linked blog and social media postings to read more in-depth insights into the 386 processor architecture.
Bringing you up to date, Mr Gelsinger is steering Intel through a rapidly changing and highly competitive time in the IT industry. The firm recently launched its ground-breaking codename Meteor Lake, or Core Ultra series, processors, heralding the dawn of AI PCs.”
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...literally-made-his-mark-as-a-key-cpu-designer
