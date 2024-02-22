Pat Gelsinger — Intel Foundry aims to build chips for all (including AMD's Lisa Su)

Lakados said: But nothing front and center that's for sure, too risky with too much money at stake and too little to show for it, Intel is known for a lot of really awesome things in the industry but their leading-edge fabs aren't exactly one of them, well they are known for them just not for reasons they want them to be known for. Click to expand...

I agree with the entire post you made above, but quoted this section because it is 100% the most important. They talk about "customer momentum" and then they bring on an Intel employee? I had heard they had drawn blanks on all the big names, but when I saw the slide, I was hoping here is our "Surprise motherfuckers!" moment, then nothing. Certainly we all saw the Intel/Xbox thing in the "news" in the last weeks. I was told that Intel Foundry went at Microsoft with a BELOW COST contract and still could not get them on board. Anyone that gets on board with Intel right now will demand coverages for shortcomings in terms of yield, and yield is everything. That is a huge expense to carry to your stockholders. (Now that Intel and IF are two separate entities, how does that work with stock? Dunno, never been stock guy, stay far from it....)I think the the failed acquisition of of Tower Semi may have hurt IF beyond "repair," at least in the short term (6 to 10 years.)Personally, I truly want IF to succeed. I think it is a good thing for the USA and the world. But this is starting to feel like a Global Foundries vibe. I have a lot of good contacts in the manufacturing side of wafers, and I am getting zero good feelings from them on IF. I just don't know. The CapEx there is huge, and even with the CHIPS act kicking them billions, well let me just say, have you bought a sub-4nm EUV lithography machine lately? A few billion does not go far, then you have to have the actual boots on the ground support inside those fabs. Not a lot of people in that sector.