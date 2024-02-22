Pat Gelsinger — Intel Foundry aims to build chips for all (including AMD's Lisa Su)

Wasn't he the same one who declared that AMD is firmly in their rear view mirror
there are Intel products and Intel foundry, There's a clean line between those, and as I said on the last earnings call, we'll have a setup separate legal entity for Intel foundry this year, " Gelsinger responded."We'll start posting separate financials associated with that going forward. And the foundry team's objective is simple: Fill. The. Fabs. Deliver to the broadest set of customers on the planet."
"We hope that that includes Jensen (Nvidia), Christiano (Qualcomm), and Sundar (Google), and you heard today it includes Satya (Microsoft), and I even hope that includes Lisa (AMD) going forward.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: I hope to build chips for Lisa Su and AMD
