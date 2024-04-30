Pat Gelsinger — Core Ultra is Hot

erek said:



"Intel has faced its old failures since Gelsinger took the helm in 2021, and is actively trying to catch up to TSMC through a process that Intel calls “four nodes in five years.”



It hasn’t been easy. Gelsinger referred to its goal to regain leadership as a “



Now, the march is starting to reach its destination, and Intel said on Thursday that it’s still on track to catch up by 2026. At that point, TSMC will be shipping 2nm chips. Intel said it will begin producing its “18A” process, equivalent to 2nm, by 2025.



It hasn’t been cheap, either. Intel reported a $2.5 billion operating loss in its foundry division on $4.4 billion in mostly internal sales. The sums represent the vast investments Intel is making in facilities and tools to make more advanced chips.



“Setup costs are high and that’s why there’s so much cash burn,” said Bassi, the Counterpoint analyst. “Running a foundry is a capital-intensive business. That’s why most of the competitors are fabless, they are more than happy to outsource it to TSMC.”



Intel last month reported a $7 billion operating loss in its foundry



“We have a lot of these investments to catch up flowing through the P&L,” Gelsinger told CNBC’s Jon Fortt on Thursday. “But basically, what we expect in ’24 is the trough.”



Not many companies have officially signed up to use Intel’s fabs. Microsoft has said it will use them to manufacture its server chips. Intel says it’s already booked $15 billion in contracts with external companies for the service.



Intel will help its own business and enable better performance in its products if it regains the lead in making the smallest transistors. If that happens, Intel will be back, as Gelsinger is fond of saying.



On Thursday, Gelsinger said demand was high for this year’s forthcoming server chips using Intel 3, or its 3nm process, and that it could win customers who had defected to competitors.



“We’re rebuilding customer trust,” the CEO said on Thursday. “They’re looking at us now saying ‘Oh, Intel is back.’”"



Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/26/int...industry-now-struggling-to-stay-relevant.html

Intel has a wafer-level assembly problem, and it's hurting Core Ultra salesCustomers are hot for Intel's Core Ultra productsTHE BIG PICTURE: Customers are clamoring for Intel's Core Ultra CPUs, but the chipmaker is facing a bottleneck in wafer-level assembly at the back end. It's a significant problem – dire enough that Intel is projecting flat revenues for the second quarter, partly due to this constraint. Intel is moving swiftly to expand capabilities in this area, but demand shows every sign of continuing to outpace supply, at least in the near term."Seasonal client revenue is constrained by wafer level assembly supply, which is impacting our ability to meet demand for our Core Ultra-based AI PCs," Gelsinger said during the earnings call.Intel has been addressing this issue by expanding semiconductor capacity in the US, Europe, and Asia. Gelsinger mentioned in a media briefing in Taipei late last year that the company is deploying wafer-level assembly and chip packaging manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia. Additionally, in the US, Intel is constructing new fabs in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, and Ohio. It has also unveiled major investment plans in Ireland, Poland, and Germany to build leading-edge semiconductor factories.However, like its competitors, Intel is finding that demand is overwhelming supply. Gelsinger explained that Intel has been meeting its existing customer commitments, but many are returning and requesting additional shipments across different markets.The company is "racing to catch up to those upside requests," he said, attributing the constraint to the back-end wafer-level assembly, which is one of the new capabilities included in Meteor Lake and subsequent client products. "So with that we're working to catch up and build more wafer level assembly capacity to meet those."Gelsinger acknowledged that demand will only intensify with Microsoft's expected update to Windows 11. "Add in a second-half Windows upgrade cycle, which we believe is underway, and Core Ultra is hot," Gelsinger said.