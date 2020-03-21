password to unlock ASUS user manual for X570 Strix-E motherboard

This is truly weird.
I just discovered that I can't highlight or add comments into this user manual, because the PDF is password protected. I've always done that with my other ASUS motherboard manuals with no problems. Has anyone run into this problem with other manuals? Does anyone know the password? A google search didn't have any good results.
I just discovered that I can't highlight or add comments into this user manual, because the PDF is password protected. I've always done that with my other ASUS motherboard manuals with no problems. Has anyone run into this problem with other manuals? Does anyone know the password? A google search didn't have any good results.