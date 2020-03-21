password to unlock ASUS user manual for X570 Strix-E motherboard

This is truly weird.

I just discovered that I can't highlight or add comments into this user manual, because the PDF is password protected.:banghead: I've always done that with my other ASUS motherboard manuals with no problems. Has anyone run into this problem with other manuals? Does anyone know the password? A google search didn't have any good results.

