Password Managers: Bitwarden vs Google Password Manager

1. I have family members who write down the myriad of online passwords on a piece of paper and keep this in a drawer.
2. I have an Excel spreadsheet that contains passwords sorted alpha for easy retrieval. The computer is password protected (Windows password for login).
3. Google has a password manager, free, looks like this would be easier to start using vs item 4 below.
4. I have done some reading about password managers like 1password and lastpass. The one that sounded best was Bitwarden.

Questions:
In terms of security, is it fair to say 4>3>2>1? For password managers you would need a "master password" to access the long list of passwords. So, it seems like the main security risk there is that someone nefarious gets a hold of your "master password", correct?

FWIW I am smart enough to use passwords that are not easy to guess and I do NOT use the same passwords on multiple websites.

Any opinions on Bitwarden vs other password managers?
 
I currently have LastPass, but their fees for mobile is ridiculous. I'm moving to Bitwarden.

You can also 2FA your password manager, which I use Authy.
 
