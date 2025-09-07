  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Partition large SSD or use slower SSD for OS?

M

metallicaband

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 3, 2007
Messages
488
Hey guys, I'll build my new system in a few days and I currently have these SSDs:

4TB Gen 4 WD_BLACK SN850X (just bought this one)
2TB Gen 3 SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus

Even though I don't format often, I'd like it to be less of a headache when I want to do it backing up things, so a smaller OS partition (2tb max) would be preferred.

I've read some mixed up things searching online that could very well be wrong information such as:

- Partitioning SSDs might cause issues with the write wear/lifespan, but also read that there should be wear leveling handled by the controller to avoid such issues.
- OS doesn't necessarily should be on the fastest drive because the OS will mostly rely on the RAM after booting up, which in my head doesn't make sense because an HDD for example is still noticeably slower even after booting up.

So what do you recommend from these options:

A) Partition the 4TB drive and have the OS on one of the partitions.
B) Use my old 2TB drive for OS and most of my games and programs would be on the 4TB drive.

Any help would be appreciated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top