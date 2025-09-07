Partition large SSD or use slower SSD for OS?

Hey guys, I'll build my new system in a few days and I currently have these SSDs:



4TB Gen 4 WD_BLACK SN850X (just bought this one)

2TB Gen 3 SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus



Even though I don't format often, I'd like it to be less of a headache when I want to do it backing up things, so a smaller OS partition (2tb max) would be preferred.



I've read some mixed up things searching online that could very well be wrong information such as:



- Partitioning SSDs might cause issues with the write wear/lifespan, but also read that there should be wear leveling handled by the controller to avoid such issues.

- OS doesn't necessarily should be on the fastest drive because the OS will mostly rely on the RAM after booting up, which in my head doesn't make sense because an HDD for example is still noticeably slower even after booting up.



So what do you recommend from these options:



A) Partition the 4TB drive and have the OS on one of the partitions.

B) Use my old 2TB drive for OS and most of my games and programs would be on the 4TB drive.



Any help would be appreciated.