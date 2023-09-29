Part out Whole gaming pc for sale. Local/ship Milwaukee area.

I'm selling a used gaming pc with a 27inch 1440p native gsync monitor.
Specs are,
•Intel 10700k
•Gigabyte z590 ud
• Asus dual nvidia rtx 3060 ti video card
•16gb ddr4 2666mhz
•SABRENT 1TB Rocket NVMe
•256gb ssd
•ARCTIC Freezer 34 Esports cpu cooler
•Evga 750watt bq gold power supply
•Asus rog swift pg278qr 27inch 1440p 144hz native gsync monitor
•wifi card for wifi
•Zalman t7 high airflow compact case with 4
fans. Most of these parts if not all are 2-3 years old and barely used. Smoke free home. Runs great, cool, and quiet and no issues at all. Upgraded my htpc so selling this. I'm going to try to sell this locally in milwaukee County and surrounding areas if not too far. $700 for everything. Heatwave is https://www.heatware.com/u/58802/to I'm going to try and part out the motherboard, cpu, ssd, nvme, ram, and cooler shipped or local for $325 local or shipped and $245 shipped for gpu.
 

Nice rig for a nice price, too bad I don't need yet anutha one...

Also, perhaps you could consider cleaning it a bit (or your camera lense) and posting some better pics. just a thought

GLWS !
:D
 
