Part out: CM HAF 932, 6600k, Z170, 16GB, EVGA 1300 G2, H80.... Price drop!!!

Hey all,
Have some stuff left over from recent upgrade... basically a full upgrade sans video card.
Cooler Master HAF 932... don't really know how to price this considering shipping. Pickup possible in Salt Lake City area.
Mobo Combo: $240 shipped
I5 6600K CPU
EVGA Z170 Classified (have original box)
16GB Corsair DDR4 3000
EVGA 1300 G2 PSU: $140 shipped (have original box)
H80i GT AIO cooler: $50 shipped (can provide either original fan or Silverstone FHP141-VF Uber fan, original box)
Heat under azzkiker
Shipping to lower 48, other locations negotiable.
Payment via PP or Venmo.
