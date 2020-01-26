Part out: CM HAF 932, 6600k, Z170, 16GB, EVGA 1300 G2, H80.... Price drop!!!

Hey all,Have some stuff left over from recent upgrade... basically a full upgrade sans video card.... don't really know how to price this considering shipping. Pickup possible in Salt Lake City area.$240 shippedI5 6600K CPUEVGA Z170 Classified (have original box)16GB Corsair DDR4 3000$140 shipped (have original box)$50 shipped (can provide either original fan or Silverstone FHP141-VF Uber fan, original box)Heat under azzkikerShipping to lower 48, other locations negotiable.Payment via PP or Venmo.