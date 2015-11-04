Paragon (new title from Epic Games)

MrAgmoore said: Let me guess? You get your ass handed to you in online gaming? Click to expand...

Flogger23m said: Or maybe he wants something that offers some variety. Some people can't get sucked into MP games. I play both types for different reasons.



As for this game, it looks like an MMO/free to play game so I have zero interest. That genre should die, but sadly gamers have poor tastes and that is where the market is headed. Click to expand...

Why do you assume that my mental age is under 12? Because that's usually the age when kids get butthurt over loosing in a game.This exactly. I have no interest in competitive gaming, I don't get a kick of it, no matter of winning or loosing. I get nothing. So it is pointless to me. Looking at a stat doesn't do anything for me.The last time I had some fun in an online game, it was Mass Effect 3's multiplayer. Which was coop. But even that got old very fast, since you played the same map over and over again.There was a time and place for competitive games, but I got that out of my system in high school. Yes that was in the quake 1 era. I was runner up in some local competitions, but I never took it seriously.