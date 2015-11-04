Paragon (new title from Epic Games)

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,957
Let me guess? You get your ass handed to you in online gaming?
Let me guess? You get your ass handed to you in online gaming?
Or maybe he wants something that offers some variety. Some people can't get sucked into MP games. I play both types for different reasons.
As for this game, it looks like an MMO/free to play game so I have zero interest. That genre should die, but sadly gamers have poor tastes and that is where the market is headed.
Games have a point?
So... Future-Smite.