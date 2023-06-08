Paradox of Hope - VR Metro 2033

atarumoroboshi18
Paradox of Hope is a really cool single-player procedurally-generated extraction shooter set in the tunnels and bunkers of a post-apocalyptic world. Take your gear, head into the underground, grab what you can, and get out. If you die, you lose everything you had on you. Fight mutants, spiders, (and now) human raiders. Work on upgrading your reputation to acquire new attachments, better weapons, better backpack, better suits, etc. Definitely worth playing, has very nice graphics and a fun gameplay loop.