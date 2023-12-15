Paperhead (Sci-Fi horror FPS with papercraft visuals)

Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 18,288
A fast-paced FPS game set in a world where everything is made out of cardboard and paper but is infested with horror! Use a pencil as a weapon and explore what exactly went wrong in the secret research facility and why suddenly papercut people were able to...bleed.
Looks pretty fun to me.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHo8L4L3JDw
Store page:
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680280/PAPERHEAD/
