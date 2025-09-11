"Panther Lake" Gaming Performance, Up to 18% Boost: "Intel confirms Panther Lake news at Tech Tour 2025"

erek
Unstable but faster
“However, field-testing also revealed stability issues that remain under investigation. During capture runs, a handful of titles produced periodic GPU hangs, and one demanding game was omitted from some test sequences after it repeatedly triggered a hardware hang, prompting further debugging by Intel and contributors. Because Windows GPU drivers are proprietary, comparable public results for Panther Lake on that platform are not available, making cross-platform comparisons incomplete. For Linux users planning to purchase Panther Lake laptops, staying on a recent Mesa build will likely be necessary to see the improvements and sidestep regressions. Distributions and users should expect updated packages or backports in the weeks following the launch. The patch series is Intel's active ongoing effort to tune the software ahead of launch. Buyers should keep drivers current to get the best experience when the new PTL-H and PTL-U SKUs arrive later this year. Below, the blue graph shows performance uplift, while the orange graph shows shader increase with these new patches applied.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340897/...ming-performance-up-to-18-boost-before-launch
