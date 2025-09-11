  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

"Panther Lake" Gaming Performance, Up to 18% Boost: "Intel confirms Panther Lake news at Tech Tour 2025"

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,575
Unstable but faster

“However, field-testing also revealed stability issues that remain under investigation. During capture runs, a handful of titles produced periodic GPU hangs, and one demanding game was omitted from some test sequences after it repeatedly triggered a hardware hang, prompting further debugging by Intel and contributors. Because Windows GPU drivers are proprietary, comparable public results for Panther Lake on that platform are not available, making cross-platform comparisons incomplete. For Linux users planning to purchase Panther Lake laptops, staying on a recent Mesa build will likely be necessary to see the improvements and sidestep regressions. Distributions and users should expect updated packages or backports in the weeks following the launch. The patch series is Intel's active ongoing effort to tune the software ahead of launch. Buyers should keep drivers current to get the best experience when the new PTL-H and PTL-U SKUs arrive later this year. Below, the blue graph shows performance uplift, while the orange graph shows shader increase with these new patches applied.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340897/...ming-performance-up-to-18-boost-before-launch
 

Intel confirms Panther Lake news at Tech Tour 2025​

1759269151560.png

https://videocardz.com/pixel/intel-confirms-panther-lake-news-at-tech-tour-2025
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top