Let me quote some relevant pieces of what McQuaid said:



"I still think VG was awesome in many ways and I’m still proud of it"

"I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life: make MMOs that I and other gamers want to play"



I have no interest in financing McQuaid's delusions of grandeur. Note the order in which he listed himself and other gamers.



McQuaid got lucky with EQ at a time when there was no viable alternative. Stock traders have a saying: The market is always right. It doesn't matter what one thinks, what one's theory is, or what one's emotional attachment to something is, because at the end of the day the market decides the value of something.



The market rejected VG as total crap.



The market also doesn't find grindy time-sink MMOs valuable. Running across the Karanas (in EQ) for the first time was one of my best gaming experiences ever because I came across a stranger, we chatted about what we had seen and what dangers we encountered, split some food and water, and went on our separate ways.



Today you don't have an experience like that anymore. People just look maps up on the Internet and when you ask a question about the game in game the standard response is "Let me google that for you!".



EQ2 failed at launch because it required groups to do anything meaningful while people could solo in WoW. That was in 2004, 8 years ago!



No significant number of people want a hardcore MMO akin to EQ with modern graphics in today's market. Why? Because there are approximately 90576930363 things that compete for very limited entertainment time. So when a gamer decides what to play he or she will pick some "instant action" game rather than a game where you have to run for 20 minutes to get from A to B, or LFG for half an hour because you can't find a healer, etc. etc. etc.



McQuaid refuses to realize that the type of gamer who played EQ simply doesn't exist today anymore so making a game for those folks is just not necessary.



Either way, the market will prove someone right.

