Pakistan Spying On Millions Through Phone-Tapping And Firewall, Amnesty Says

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,381
“Pakistan has built surveillance systems that it is actively using to spy on millions of its citizens and to block millions of internet sessions, according to Amnesty International. The Asian nation's Lawful Intercept Management System enables intelligence agencies to tap calls and texts across all four major mobile operators ”
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...rough-phone-tapping-and-firewall-amnesty-says
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...rough-phone-tapping-and-firewall-amnesty-says