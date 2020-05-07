Pair of 4TB WD Blue Hard Drives (in warranty) $110 shipped.

Gigantopithecus
[H]ardOCP Case Reviewer
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,404
Payment's via PayPal, and my Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
- Two 4TB WD Blue 3.5" SATA HDDs - both are model number WD40EZRZ. First drive has 2,966 power on hours, 174 power ons, and is under warranty until Sept 27 2021. Second drive has 2,987 power on hours, 175 power ons, and is under warranty until Aug 28 2021. Both pass SeaTool's SDST and neither exhibits any yellow/red flags like reallocated sectors. They work great, but I replaced them with higher capacity disks. Will not split up the pair, sorry.
- Two 4TB WD Blue 3.5" SATA HDDs - both are model number WD40EZRZ. First drive has 2,966 power on hours, 174 power ons, and is under warranty until Sept 27 2021. Second drive has 2,987 power on hours, 175 power ons, and is under warranty until Aug 28 2021. Both pass SeaTool's SDST and neither exhibits any yellow/red flags like reallocated sectors. They work great, but I replaced them with higher capacity disks. Will not split up the pair, sorry.