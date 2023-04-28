Pair of 1TB NVMe SSDs $50 shipped

G

Gigantopithecus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2009
Messages
1,695
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 386-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record.

- Quantity 2 SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe SSDs - Specific model is SDSSDH3N-T100. Both manufactured July 2021, both bought August 2021. One has 3.5TB written and the other has 8.5TB written. Both work great, simply upgraded the laptop they were in a few months ago when SSDs were super cheap. $50 shipped for the pair; will not split up.
 
Last edited:
Gaming wise (the GPU for sale), like getting a 4060 Ti without the cost pain.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top