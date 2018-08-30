Pain Elemental reveals the last official secret of Doom 2

Does this invalidate all UV-Max and NM100S runs for Doom 2?

After 24 years we can finally say it is possible to get all secrets in Doom 2 without the use of cheats. For those who don't know, in Map15 there was a secret thought impossible to trigger because the linedef defined as a secret is only 16 units wide and on the floor beneath an adjacent teleporter. The issue is that when you get close the physics engine automatically raises you to the teleporter so it was thought impossible to trigger the secret. Well now Zero Master has found that standing in the right spot and letting a Pain Elemental spit a Lost Soul at you at point blank range pushes you just the right way to fall and trigger the secret.

Link to Wiki explaining it:
https://doomwiki.org/wiki/MAP15:_Industrial_Zone_(Doom_II)#Bugs

Video showing execution:

Zero Master has also revealed a new trick earlier this year allowing a glide to push buttons from more than 64 units away, which cut over a minute off of existing Any% runs. He currently holds the record in a lot of vanilla categories, so check out the rest of his channel while you're there.
 
Finally got around to trying this out myself. Wasn't too hard, actually. The only Pain is when the Pain Elemental decides to float away and spit Lost Souls at you. This was in the BFG Edition.
1583688309736.png
 
