PAID Opportunity - Mobile Game Research

J

JoeBenson

n00b
Joined
May 24, 2023
Messages
1
Hi!

I'm carrying out some research into mobile gaming, and looking to conduct a focus group Zoom interviews with mobile gamers. If anyone would be interested in a 30-60 minute zoom call to discuss their mobile gaming habits, please get in touch.

You will be reimbursed for your time.

Thanks,
Joe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top