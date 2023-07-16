Pagefile in Win11 - worth moving off NVMe-boot to small SSD or separate NVMe?

So, I've been "out of the game" for quite a while. My last machine had just gotten a 120GB SSD (for $180!) before corporate/personal life kept me from spending time on The Hobby. So, forgive me if this is a know thing - I promise I did at least cursory Google/[H] searches before posting....
But, for the moment, I'm back in to build a new machine. And boy have things changed in the last decade! So I need to learn. (I have many components, just finishing the last bits.)
As NVMe's have write life spans (or some-such...), and as in the past it was somewhat sensible to move the pagefile to a drive separate from the OS &/or games, I was wondering if this still holds true? Would it be reasonable to toss my 120GB ForceGT (a fairly speedy SSD still) in as only a scratch/pagefile drive?
My [evolving] plan:
1TB Solidigm P44 Pro: boot [have]
120GB ForceGT: scratch/boot [have] / 250GB NVMe [maybe]
2-4TB NVMe: games [TBD]
1-2TB SSD: local files [backed up to separate machine; have a 1TB, may go bigger]
Is there any any benefit there? Will it extend the P44's life? It's unlikely to speed anything up, I think, but I like keeping hardware for its usable life. Any benefit at all in grabbing a "tiny" 250GB NVMe drive for like $15 to use as a scratch/pagefile drive in the same manner?
OK, school me, y'all. Thanks,
-bZj
