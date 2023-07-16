Pagefile in Win11 - worth moving off NVMe-boot to small SSD or separate NVMe?

The pagefile is not going to have a meaningful impact on performance unless you are actually running out of RAM on a regular basis. If you actually are running out of RAM on a regular basis, your best bet is to increase the amount of RAM you have...



Also note that trying to casually determine RAM usage can be deceiving due to Superfetch (assuming that you are running Windows). Superfetch will attempt to use available RAM to cache frequently used files so that they can be accessed quicker (even faster than from an SSD), but will immediately free up that RAM if it's actually needed by a program. Superfetch making use of this extra RAM is a good thing, since unused RAM is not otherwise helping anything. But to a casual user it can make it seem like you are using more RAM than you really are.



I don't believe that there would be any point in having a dedicated pagefile drive. If you have multiple SSDs to choose from, put it on an NVMe drive rather than a SATA drive. A "tiny" drive just for the pagefile is actually a terrible idea since "tiny" drives tend to have both lower write speeds and will wear down faster, both of which would be bad for pagefile usage. You also have the option of having the page file on more than one drive at the same time.



The only time in recent memory that I've had the pagefile have a noticeable impact on performance has been on systems that are hardware limited to a small amount of RAM, to the point where it's constantly hitting the pagefile. Older systems with only two RAM slots where it was not cost-effective to upgrade to higher capacity modules, laptops with soldered RAM modules, 32-bit systems limited to 3.5-4GB of RAM due to running a 32-bit OS, etc.