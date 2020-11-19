packet loss/latency monitoring inside and outside house

Is there a way to figure out where my packets are getting delayed or dropped in or outside my home?



I have cox gigablast in Las Vegas and so far this year I have bought/installed...

- Run a new, cox suppllied, 50' coax line from the outside access point, through the attic, to a wall plate using cox supplied barrel nuts, this wall plate runs straight into the modem, no splitters on line.

- Bought a Motorola MB8600 modem

- Ubiquiti edge router 4

- 8-60 switch

- nano hd AP

- unifi cloud key gen 2

- run all new cat6 cables



Cox has been out and replaced the line from the ouside access point to the sidewalk, added and removed apmplifiers, and checked/cleaned/re terminated connections outside.



I still get lag most of the time when playing mutiplayer games, all the time, it ranges from bearable to unplayable, and when I use coxs speed test, the bearable times show low ping/jitter, the bad times show high ping or jitter.



So, I am trying to find a way to monitor and record where the issues are so I can go to cox and show them where the problem is.