packet loss/latency monitoring inside and outside house

FearTheCow
Is there a way to figure out where my packets are getting delayed or dropped in or outside my home?
I have cox gigablast in Las Vegas and so far this year I have bought/installed...
- Run a new, cox suppllied, 50' coax line from the outside access point, through the attic, to a wall plate using cox supplied barrel nuts, this wall plate runs straight into the modem, no splitters on line.
- Bought a Motorola MB8600 modem
- Ubiquiti edge router 4
- 8-60 switch
- nano hd AP
- unifi cloud key gen 2
- run all new cat6 cables
Cox has been out and replaced the line from the ouside access point to the sidewalk, added and removed apmplifiers, and checked/cleaned/re terminated connections outside.
I still get lag most of the time when playing mutiplayer games, all the time, it ranges from bearable to unplayable, and when I use coxs speed test, the bearable times show low ping/jitter, the bad times show high ping or jitter.
So, I am trying to find a way to monitor and record where the issues are so I can go to cox and show them where the problem is.
