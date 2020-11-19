packet loss/latency monitoring inside and outside house

Is there a way to figure out where my packets are getting delayed or dropped in or outside my home?

I have cox gigablast in Las Vegas and so far this year I have bought/installed...
- Run a new, cox suppllied, 50' coax line from the outside access point, through the attic, to a wall plate using cox supplied barrel nuts, this wall plate runs straight into the modem, no splitters on line.
- Bought a Motorola MB8600 modem
- Ubiquiti edge router 4
- 8-60 switch
- nano hd AP
- unifi cloud key gen 2
- run all new cat6 cables

Cox has been out and replaced the line from the ouside access point to the sidewalk, added and removed apmplifiers, and checked/cleaned/re terminated connections outside.

I still get lag most of the time when playing mutiplayer games, all the time, it ranges from bearable to unplayable, and when I use coxs speed test, the bearable times show low ping/jitter, the bad times show high ping or jitter.

So, I am trying to find a way to monitor and record where the issues are so I can go to cox and show them where the problem is.
 

once that connection leaves your ISP - there is nothing they or you can do really. You could find ISP or flakey nodes along the way, but no one will do anything about it. Doing a traceroute to the game servers if you know the IPs is one way to see, assuming all nodes respond to icmps.

Is that 30ms over Wifi? How does hard wired perform?
 
