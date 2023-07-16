Package - AMD - Ryzen 5 7600X / GIGABYTE - B650 AORUS ELITE AX combo $289.98@ Best Buy

Best Buy has this combo going on for $298.98

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/combo/computer-pc-processors/2f8176fc-1028-4d13-a3cb-7fe700e255e8

The game Starfield comes free with this comb and maybe it's the right price to make the jump to AM5, they have another combo with the 7600/The B650M DS3H for $319.99 also with the free game!

I picked up the 7600x combo and came out to be $310.28 after tax and shipped free to my door, says the cpu cost $134.99 and board is $154.99 in this combo!

Now what memory should I use?
 
Just bought this same deal last night.

Amazing price. Now i need to just find the right cooler.
 
wizzi01 said:
They have a 7700x combo but it is only $40 less than the 7900x combo crazycrave posted
Click to expand...

That 7900X combo is a good deal. CPU itself is $400 on Amazon. So $70 for a motherboard. But this seems like a B650 and not a B650E.

7600X combo is also a good deal, that is essentially $40-60 for the motherboard.

Any 7700 non-X combos or 7800X3d?

Edit:

Ryzen 7700 with GIGABYTE - B650 AORUS ELITE AX $409.

Not a the best deal of the bunch, but it is an option for those interested.
 
