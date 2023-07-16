Package - AMD - Ryzen 5 7600X / GIGABYTE - B650 AORUS ELITE AX combo $289.98@ Best Buy

crazycrave
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2016
- Messages
- 1,634
Best Buy has this combo going on for $298.98
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/combo/computer-pc-processors/2f8176fc-1028-4d13-a3cb-7fe700e255e8
The game Starfield comes free with this comb and maybe it's the right price to make the jump to AM5, they have another combo with the 7600/The B650M DS3H for $319.99 also with the free game!
I picked up the 7600x combo and came out to be $310.28 after tax and shipped free to my door, says the cpu cost $134.99 and board is $154.99 in this combo!
Now what memory should I use?
