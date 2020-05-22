P8Z68-V Pro Weird Boot Behavior

I have a 2500k, 4x4gb, and a rx 480 in this build. When powering on, the pc will turn on for about 5 seconds then shut off. Eventually after turning the psu on and off enough times, it will post saying overclocking settings failed. Once in the bios, I can reapply the same settings and windows will boot fine. Im running 4.5ghz at 1.32v. C15 passes multiple runs with temps in the low 70s. I get the same symptoms at stock CPU settings. PC runs fine once it boots, and rebooting works fine. Issue only starts from cold boot. Any ideas? Thanks!
 
