I bought a p3 microphone that came bundled with a p3 to p2 adapter. It works fine on the phone, without the adapter. But when I plug it into the pc(using the adapter, ofc) I hear nothing but static noises come out of the mic. Windows detects it as a mic and it does pick up sound, since the bar levels move during test. Sensitivity/volume, its all set to the max in the mic.