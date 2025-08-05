OxMiq wants to be the ARM of GPUs — Raja Koduri Unveils GPU Hardware IP and Software Startup

Raja Koduri’s new GPU software and hardware IP startup, Oxmiq Labs, is emerging from stealth with $20 million in seed funding. Former Intel GPU chief architect Koduri plans to reinvent the entire GPU technology stack, beginning with software, but stretching as far as scalable GPU hardware IP and chiplet design tools.
Oxmiq’s product portfolio is based on four key pieces of technology:
Oxmiq’s product lineup is “software-first,” Koduri told EE Times.
https://www.eetimes.com/koduri-unveils-gpu-hardware-ip-and-software-startup/
- Capsule, a GPU container technology;
- OxPython, a Python module designed to enable code portability for models;
- OxCore, the company’s GPU hardware IP; and
- OxQuilt, a set of tools and architecture elements for configuring OxCore-based chiplet designs.
