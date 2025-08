OxMiq wants to be the ARM of GPUs — Raja Koduri Unveils GPU Hardware IP and Software Startup

OxCore

Koduri’s vision for Oxmiq’s hardware IP, the, is to raise the level of abstraction at which software talks to hardware, an idea he first proposed in his Hot Chips keynote in 2020 . (During this talk, Koduri, then Intel’s chief GPU architect, detailed Intel’s efforts to construct common abstractions for different hardware at every layer of the software stack as part of OneAPI. These abstractions, once robust, should enable the boundary between hardware and software to be raised, he speculated at the time. “Would we be able to increase our transistor-level utilization if the hardware-software contract is at level one [runtimes/low level libraries] instead of level sub-zero [firmware/BIOS level]? This is a fascinating question for me,” he said.)Much has evolved since 2020, notably in the field of natural language understanding, which has brought this vision closer to reality, Koduri said.“[The software] could say hey, I’m not talking Python, I’m not talking Cuda – this is the math equation I want to run, and here is the pointer to my data and here is the algorithm I want to run, go execute it for me – in plain English,” he said. “That’s the vision for our architecture.”Koduri calls this functionality a “nano-agent,” which will be accelerated in hardware as part of the OxCore.Easing the software burden is key to broader adoption of non-Nvidia GPUs, Koduri said, and one way to do this is to take more of that burden into the hardware.“Our goal is for you to take open-source software stack with open-source compilers and get up and running with an OxCore chip in days,” he said.While Koduri isn’t revealing the details of the OxCore architecture just yet, he hints that will use RISC-V cores and some near-memory compute concepts. That said, it is still a GPU.“We conform to the GPU programming model,” Koduri said. “The GPU programming model today – OneAPI, ROCm and Cuda – they are SIMT programming models. We have native SIMT acceleration, that’s what makes [the OxCore] a GPU.”The OxCore will have variants with more or less provision for graphics, including pixel rendering and graphics datatypes, depending on demand.