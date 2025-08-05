OxMiq wants to be the ARM of GPUs — Raja Koduri Unveils GPU Hardware IP and Software Startup

Capsule is a dynamic GPU container technology that abstracts away hardware complexity when deploying on heterogeneous hardware. Koduri said the team started with the Endgame orchestration layer technology, previously licensed from Intel, but with significant changes from the gaming-oriented Endgame.



“There were some valuable lessons, but the needs for compute were very different,” he said. “There are elements of Endgame [in Capsule]: discovering a network of GPUs, understanding their capabilities and their utilization, and how to schedule them… we leverage that know-how, but it’s a complete rethink for the compute side.”



Capsule’s roadmap includes features to analyze workloads in order to assign the optimal compute in a cluster based on KPIs like speed and cost. However, in its current form, Capsule is mainly intended to do what Koduri calls “easing the access burden,” or simply enabling developers to access different types of hardware.



Oxmiq uses Capsule internally, Koduri said, noting the company’s 25 engineers “couldn’t live without it,” as they are developing across hardware from Nvidia, Tenstorrent, and others, whether they are on Mac or Windows platforms.