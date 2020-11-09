Owners of both 38GL950G and 48" CX

S

shadow2761

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
203
I have the 38GL950G, and although it is a beautiful and speedy gaming monitor, I kind of miss the extra eye candy of an OLED picture.

So I was wondering if there are any owners here of both these displays side-by-side, that could give their views on them both primarily as a gaming display. Besides the size and space requirements, which one did you like better overall?

I am pretty sure there is a few members here who own both these displays, hopefully they can chime in.

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top