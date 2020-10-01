Owners of BitMEX, a Leading Bitcoin Exchange, Face Criminal Charges

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,632
"BitMEX has been reported to be under investigationby American authorities since last year. On Thursday, American cryptocurrency experts said they were not surprised that the exchange would attract scrutiny given its freewheeling attitude.
“The vast majority of firms that service the U.S. are compliant, so it’s not surprising that the government would now turn to those that refuse to follow the law,” said Jerry Brito, the executive director of Coin Center, a research and lobbying group in Washington.
Correction: Oct. 1, 2020
An earlier version of this article misstated who had been arrested Thursday in an investigation of the cryptocurrency trading exchange BitMex. One of the suspects, Samuel Reed, was arrested, not Gregory Dwyer, who is still being sought."
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/01/technology/bitmex-bitcoin-criminal-charges.html
“The vast majority of firms that service the U.S. are compliant, so it’s not surprising that the government would now turn to those that refuse to follow the law,” said Jerry Brito, the executive director of Coin Center, a research and lobbying group in Washington.
Correction: Oct. 1, 2020
An earlier version of this article misstated who had been arrested Thursday in an investigation of the cryptocurrency trading exchange BitMex. One of the suspects, Samuel Reed, was arrested, not Gregory Dwyer, who is still being sought."
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/01/technology/bitmex-bitcoin-criminal-charges.html