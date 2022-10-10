Overwatch 2 store + chat bug leads to unexpected purchases.

https://www.gonintendo.com/contents/10532-overwatch-2-chat-bug-can-accidentally-buy-skins-update
So if you have the store open and you have the chat window open you can accidentally purchase and confirm something from the store from the chat window with 2 space bar presses in the chat window. Not even consecutive space bar presses, just like pressing it twice while typing a sentence.
Blizzard is not refunding the accidental purchases but they have issued a fix.
