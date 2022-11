Hey guys. I play overwatch 2. I have a external focusrite audio interface via usb and hs7 yamaha studio monitors. Every game I have works fine. Except overwatch 2. I get a low hum/garble/crackling sound all the time. My cpu is 12700kf and a 3080 video card. Do you know what could be causing this? Every other game works fine with 0 problems. Only happens in ow 2. Thanks!