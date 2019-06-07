Overwatch 2 (Confirmed)

Fast paced is relative, the slow paced games to me are all the realistic shooters, BF, CS, Etc. Relatively all the team based shooters





When you consider that there are people who have been playing counterstrike and making it one of the most popular games on earth for that entire 15 years I think it adds a lot of evidence to my point. No fast-paced, or dynamic game of any sort has lasted that long and definitely not at a highly competitive level with a large player base and trust me some have tried, how many times has id tried to get some traction behind quake and seen it flop? Quake 4, Quake Champions.



Now fast-paced is up for interpretation people get into a dick waving matches over what games are the fastest but that isn't the point I dont care which ones are the fastest I don't care for gatekeeping. Plenty of games that are faster than the realistic shooters like counterstrike have released. And there is always one game that is sort of the team-based, and usually class-based shooter that serves as a competitive game on the side, right now that is overwatch, 5 years ago it was Team Fortress 2 prior to that it was RTCW, and before that Tribes 2. That game shifts every 3 to 5 years and interestingly the same players who play that game will often move to the new game. And many times people who were really good at the end of the old game become pros in the new game. Case in point a lot of Overwatch pros come from Team Fortress 2, and a lot of team fortress 2 pros came from RTCW, and a lot of RTCW pros came from tribes 2, and a lot of tribes 2 pros came from fast-paced games like HLDM, Unreal, Quake. That's the trend I am pointing out.



I consider games that usually have advanced movement, some sort of air play and people moving faster than any human could run to be the fast-paced games, at the slower end that might include RTCW, at the faster end that's HLDM or Tribes in the middle you have the later quake games, team fortress, apex legends. All tribes games including the latest tribes ascend, all quake games including the latest quake champions, titan fall, apex legends, overwatch are lumped in there and released in the last 15 years. As for not having a lot to choose from, well that makes my point even more clear if there were not a lot to choose from you would think the people who like that would be more likely to stick with one and support it and build a large player base on it. Now let's compare that with realistic shooters, those are a dime a dozen so they should split the community up more but it doesn't seem to work that way. People who like slow realistic shooters tend to have more loyalty to their game than people who like the fast-paced shooters. As soon as apex legends came out a bunch of overwatch pros were like screw overwatch and ran off to the apex. Maybe those types of people just like variety in their games and eventually that means they have to move to a new game. Maybe that variety in play, classes, and weapons is what attracts them to the games in the first place and they always want things changing, but after a couple of years the game can't change enough to please them and they have to go to a new fast-paced shooter. And if that is true it means that no one, no matter how hard they try could ever make a game that is a fast-paced shooter that lasts.